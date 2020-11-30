Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 30 2020 9:20am
04:37

Program designed to improve student literacy

The SPS Foundation has received a $10 million donation to start the Early Learning Equal Start program, designed to improve student reading levels in their early years of school.

