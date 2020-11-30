Menu

Halifax Blogger
November 30 2020 6:46am
06:01

Popular Halifax Blogger Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary

Halifax blogger, Kayla Short, created her social media brand “Short Presents” in 2010, and is still thriving in the competitive world of blogging and social media influencing a decade later.

