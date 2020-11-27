A downtown Kelowna city block that is in dire need of re-vitalization will be back in the spotlight next month when a developer presents his latest development proposal for the area
A Lower Mainland developer is coming back to city council with a revised development plan for a troubled city block in downtown Kelowna. The 200-block of Leon has seen many businesses pack up and leave over the years as the area became the epicentre of the homeless crisis. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, while many will agree the area needs re-vitalization, not everyone thinks what’s being proposed is the right solution.