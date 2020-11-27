Menu

Health
November 27 2020 6:54pm
Hinshaw asks for co-operation and respect amid reports of abuse towards AHS health inspectors

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she is concerned over reports of abuse towards AHS health inspectors trying to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta.

