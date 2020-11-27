Canada November 27 2020 3:09pm 01:04 Mental health advocates say armed officers shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls Mental health advocates, and police, say armed officers should not always be the first to respond to crisis calls. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7489001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7489001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?