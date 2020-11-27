Global News Morning Saskatoon November 27 2020 8:52am 04:04 Tech ideas for the holidays Black Friday is the unofficial kick off to the holiday shopping season, and tech expert Marc Saltzman joins Global News Morning with some gadget gift ideas. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487898/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487898/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?