Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
November 26 2020 8:29pm
01:49

Okanagan Indian Band opens new primary care clinic

Okanagan Indian Band members will no longer have to leave their community to see a doctor. The band announced the opening of a new primary care clinic this week.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home