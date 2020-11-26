Abigail Turner November 26 2020 10:42am 02:05 New website helps local restaurants deliver without fees A new website helps Winnipeggers find local restaurants open for delivery – without extra fees. Abigail Turner has more. New website aims to put Winnipeg customers directly in touch with restaurants for takeout <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485632/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485632/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?