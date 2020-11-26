Menu

The Morning Show
November 26 2020 3:59am
02:41

‘Young and the Restless’ stars on how they remember their lines

The stars of ‘The Young and the Restless’ reveal what it’s like to remember lines as the show celebrates 12,000 episodes.

