Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 25 2020 9:41am
04:48

USask president on Fred Sasakamoose, COVID-19 wastewater testing

USask President, Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning to discuss the passing of Fred Sasakamoose, along with the university’s study into city wastewater and COVID-19.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home