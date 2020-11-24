Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 24 2020 10:44pm 03:16 Health Matters: Edmonton jazzman Bobby Cairns dies of COVID-19 Health Matters November 24: COVID-19 has claimed the life of Canadian jazz legend Bobby Cairns. As Su-Ling Goh reports, family and friends say his musical legacy lives on. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482897/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?