Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 24 2020 10:44pm
03:16

Health Matters: Edmonton jazzman Bobby Cairns dies of COVID-19

Health Matters November 24: COVID-19 has claimed the life of Canadian jazz legend Bobby Cairns. As Su-Ling Goh reports, family and friends say his musical legacy lives on.

