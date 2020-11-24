Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 24 2020 9:31pm
02:03

Black Friday and Cyber Monday warning for consumers

Cyber security experts are warning consumers to pay close attention to exactly where they’re doing their online shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Anne Drewa reports.

