Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 24 2020 9:19pm
02:25

Concern grows over the hiring process for Surrey Municipal Police Chief

Surrey city councillor Brenda Locke says ‘the fix was in’ on the police board’s recent decision to hire Norm Lipinski as the force’s first chief. Nadia Stewart reports

