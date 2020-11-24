Global News Hour at 6 BC November 24 2020 9:19pm 02:25 Concern grows over the hiring process for Surrey Municipal Police Chief Surrey city councillor Brenda Locke says ‘the fix was in’ on the police board’s recent decision to hire Norm Lipinski as the force’s first chief. Nadia Stewart reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?