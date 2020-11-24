Menu

Canada
November 24 2020 7:57pm
00:59

COVID-19: Alberta makes masks mandatory in all indoor workplaces in Calgary, Edmonton and surrounding areas

Health Minister Tyler Shandro details a new mandatory mask mandate for Edmonton, Calgary and surrounding areas.

