Canada
November 24 2020 6:01pm
07:13

Son of Indigenous Ex-NHLer Fred Sasakamoose posts emotional video

Fred Sasakamoose’s son, Neil, posted an emotional video on social media following his father’s death on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

