Canada November 24 2020 6:01pm 07:13 Son of Indigenous Ex-NHLer Fred Sasakamoose posts emotional video Fred Sasakamoose’s son, Neil, posted an emotional video on social media following his father’s death on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Indigenous Ex-NHLer Fred Sasakamoose dead at 86 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482385/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482385/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?