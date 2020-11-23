Global News Morning Saskatoon November 23 2020 9:43am 03:51 Sask. author publishing series on kids safety A Saskatchewan author is publishing the Safety Heroes book series that focuses on some serious topics with kids – from getting lost to understanding body boundaries and playing safe at the park. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478709/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478709/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?