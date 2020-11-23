Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 23 2020 9:43am
03:51

Sask. author publishing series on kids safety

A Saskatchewan author is publishing the Safety Heroes book series that focuses on some serious topics with kids – from getting lost to understanding body boundaries and playing safe at the park.

