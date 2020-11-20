Global News Hour at 6 BC November 20 2020 8:32pm 01:57 New study shows child separation increases risk of overdose for mother A new study has found that separating an at-risk mother from her child dramatically increases the risk the mother overdosing on drugs. Linda Aylesworth reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476379/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476379/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?