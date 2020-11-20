Menu

The Morning Show
November 20 2020 11:10am
09:26

Josh Groban on making his new album ‘Harmony’ during the pandemic

Grammy-winning artist Josh Groban joins The Morning Show to talk about his new album ‘Harmony’ and some new skills he has learned during the pandemic.

