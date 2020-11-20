The Morning Show November 20 2020 10:37am 03:48 TMS Couchella: Josh Groban performs ‘The Impossible Dream’ from his new album Singer Josh Groban checks in with The Morning Show to perform the song ‘The Impossible Dream’ from his latest album ‘Harmony.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?