Montreal Community Events November 20 2020 8:20am 00:35 Community Events: Steve Hill’s New Album ‘Desert Trip’ Available Now Check out Steve Hill’s new album ‘Desert Trip’ at http://www.stevehillmusic.bandcamp.com <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474288/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474288/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?