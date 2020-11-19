Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
November 19 2020 8:09pm
02:39

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces B.C. mask mandate

At her Thursday briefing, B.C.’s top doctor made masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces, and explained how the mandate will work.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home