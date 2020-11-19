Senior husband and wife suffer medical emergencies minutes within each other and taken to Kelowna, where growing list of services have allowed the couple and their children to all be together in one community

It is a rare occurrence, a husband and wife suffering medical emergencies within minutes of each other. But that’s exactly what happened recently to a senior couple in Revelstoke. The pair both ended up in Kelowna for treatment. Their concerned children able to stay just steps away from the hospital at the newly constructed JoeAnna’s house. Klaudia Van Emmerik now with part 1 of a 2 part story about Kelowna becoming a medical hub with a growing list of services being offered here for the entire region.