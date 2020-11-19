Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 19 2020 6:47pm
01:29

Guilty pleas entered in Kionna Nicotine impaired driving death: ‘so many shattered hearts’

Stacey-Marie Stone pleaded guilty to killing her longtime friend Kionna Nicotine in an impaired driving crash earlier this year.

