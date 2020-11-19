Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 19 2020 11:41am
03:16

Global launches “Whatever Happened To” podcast

Global News reporter Erica Vella explains the concept behind her new podcast. We hear from a man who experienced both the Fukushima nuclear disaster and the great east Japan earthquake.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home