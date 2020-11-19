Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 19 2020 9:07am
04:07

Image + Nation Festival Film Festival seeks a virtual audience

This year the Image + Nation Film Festival goes virtual. Global’s Kim Sullivan gets the details from festival founder Charlie Boudreau.

