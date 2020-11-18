Coronavirus: B.C. premier on a mechanism to ensure non-essential out-of-province visitors stay home

After Premier John Horgan announced he plans to speak to Primer Minister Trudeau about a ‘Pan-Canadian’ approach to non-essential travel within the country, a reporter at Wednesday’s briefing follows up with a question on what mechanism will ensure out-of-province visitors stay home. Horgan says it’s important during the pandemic to have “an approach to travel that is not inconsistent with Canadian citizenship, but recognizes if we have all provincial leaders and the federal government speaking with one voice.”