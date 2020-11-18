Menu

The Morning Show
November 18 2020 10:43am
04:31

Hot Market’s Rizwan Malik on the pandemic effect on real estate

Real estate agent Rizwan Malik checks in with The Morning Show talks about his journey and navigating the competitive housing market on HGTV Canada’s Hot Market.

