The Morning Show
November 18 2020 10:40am
06:18

Daphne Maxwell-Reid on meeting Janet Hubert at The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion

Daphne Maxwell-Reid joins The Morning Show to share some inside talk and the excitement of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

