Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 18 2020 9:48am
04:58

Should we be doing more to curb the second wave

With COVID-19 cases surging in schools should we consider more restrictions before the holidays? Global’s Laura Casella asks medical expert Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home