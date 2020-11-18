Global News Morning Montreal November 18 2020 9:48am 04:58 Should we be doing more to curb the second wave With COVID-19 cases surging in schools should we consider more restrictions before the holidays? Global’s Laura Casella asks medical expert Dr. Mitch to weigh in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469625/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469625/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?