The Morning Show November 17 2020 10:32am 03:21 Jenell Parsons on her new cookbook ‘You Wanna Piece of Me?’ Food expert Jenell Parsons checks in with The Morning Show shares her macaroni and cheese pie recipe from her latest cookbook ‘You Wanna Piece of Me?’. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7467477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7467477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?