Canada
November 17 2020 10:02am
04:32

COVID-19 Vaccines: Health experts concerned over challenges and lack of data

National advisory committee on immunization chair Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh talks about the challenges of getting the new vaccines out to the public.

