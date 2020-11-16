Menu

Cambridge Elementary School
November 16 2020 10:43am
03:53

Surrey School forced to temporarily close because of a COVID-19 outbreak

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney discusses the COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School.

