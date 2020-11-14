Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 14 2020 2:19pm
03:42

Abandoned Alberta

Joe Chowaniec, the photographer behind the book ‘Abandoned Alberta’, shares his journey to document the province’s history through its many abandoned buildings.

