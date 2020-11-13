Menu

Canada
November 13 2020 10:39am
04:13

The Darcys releasing their new album ‘Fear & Loneliness’

The Darcys’ Jason Couse and Wes Markell tell Liem Vu the story behind creating music and visuals for their new album ‘Fear & Loneliness’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

