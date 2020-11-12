Menu

Health
November 12 2020 8:20am
02:19

Manitoba restrictions on gathering in homes toned down

The province of Manitoba’s latest public health order doesn’t forbid social gatherings in people’s homes, despite Dr. Brent Roussin saying they would. Abigail Turner has more.

