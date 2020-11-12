Health November 12 2020 8:20am 02:19 Manitoba restrictions on gathering in homes toned down The province of Manitoba’s latest public health order doesn’t forbid social gatherings in people’s homes, despite Dr. Brent Roussin saying they would. Abigail Turner has more. Coronavirus: Household gathering restrictions weaken as Manitoba enters level Red <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?