Beverly Cenotaph
November 11 2020 1:44pm
01:18

Military flyover at Edmonton’s Beverly Cenotaph Remembrance Day

Three CH-146 Griffons from the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron flew over the Remembrance Day ceremony at Edmonton’s Beverly Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2020.

