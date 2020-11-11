Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 11 2020 9:33am
03:53

Ensuring Sask. veterans receive mental health assistance

Provincial Services Officer for the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Paul Valiquette joins Global News Morning to discuss his role in helping veterans who are dealing with PTSD.

