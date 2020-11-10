Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 10 2020 9:17am
03:34

COVID-19’s effect on holiday shopping trends

How stores are responding to COVID-19 holiday shopping concerns. Kim Sullivan speaks to a retail analyst.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home