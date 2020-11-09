Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 9 2020 6:23pm
02:34

Kyle Claggett is the University of the Fraser Valley’s big man on campus

Kyle Claggett is putting his size to good use for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascade. Jay Janower has the details.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home