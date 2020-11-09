Menu

Health
November 9 2020 6:52pm
01:03

Hinshaw says it is ‘essential’ to consider COVID-19 in any Diwali celebration or event

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw asks anyone planning to celebrate Diwali to consider COVID-19.

