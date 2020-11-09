Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 9 2020 5:36pm
03:00

Early data shows Pfizer vaccine to be highly effective

Pfizer said Monday that an early look at the data regarding its coronavirus vaccine shows it may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19. Sean O’Shea reports.

