Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 8 2020 9:30pm
01:42

W-I-N-N-E-R: Parnav Kundi one of Canada’s top young spellers

A nine-year-old Vancouver boy will be defending his title at a virtual spelling bee later this month and as Jordan Armstrong reports, Parnav Kundi has already spelled success.

