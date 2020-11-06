Global News Hour at 6 BC November 6 2020 8:53pm 01:54 Royal Canadian Legion hoping for fundraising help With its poppy campaign and Remembrance Day ceremonies scaled back, The Royal Canadian Legion is hoping people will step up to fill its fundraising void. Linda Aylesworth reports. Coquitlam, B.C., Legion struggling to sell poppies during COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7448520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7448520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?