Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 6 2020 8:53pm
01:54

Royal Canadian Legion hoping for fundraising help

With its poppy campaign and Remembrance Day ceremonies scaled back, The Royal Canadian Legion is hoping people will step up to fill its fundraising void. Linda Aylesworth reports.

