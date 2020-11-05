Global News Morning Saskatoon November 5 2020 8:13am 04:29 Ward 3 candidate on taxes, downtown development Global News Morning is talking to candidates in Ward 3, the only one without an incumbent in the municipal election. Mark Mills talks about his plan for property taxes and downtown development. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443978/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443978/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?