Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 5 2020 8:13am
04:29

Ward 3 candidate on taxes, downtown development

Global News Morning is talking to candidates in Ward 3, the only one without an incumbent in the municipal election. Mark Mills talks about his plan for property taxes and downtown development.

