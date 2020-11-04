Politics November 4 2020 10:45am 03:59 The world continues to follow U.S. election eagerly Global News’ Europe bureau chief Crystal Goomansingh joins Global News Morning from London to talk about how U.S. election results might change foreign policies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7441829/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7441829/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?