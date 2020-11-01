Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 1 2020 1:22pm
09:17

Global BC’s Political Panel: November 1

The BC Liberals are regrouping after their performance on election night. Our political panel discusses what a party re-brand could look like and what’s next for the BC NDP.

