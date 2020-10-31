Canada October 31 2020 8:19pm 01:58 Okanagan student fears lug nuts loosened It was a heart pounding experience for 17-year-old Chloe Bishop, the Okanagan College student has only had her drivers license for three weeks but has already felt fear behind the wheel. Okanagan student who lost car tire fears someone loosened lug nuts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7435314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7435314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?