Global News Hour at 6 BC October 30 2020 9:45pm 01:16 Geographical breakdown of the more than 6,000 people in B.C. in self-isolation. Global’s Keith Baldrey breaks down geographically the more than 6,000 British Columbians who are in self-isolation because of COVID-19. B.C. adds 272 new COVID-19 cases, grants powers for region-specific health orders <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434391/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434391/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?