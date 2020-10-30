Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 30 2020 8:16pm
02:55

Global at 60: Triumph of the 2010 winter games

For two weeks in 2010, Vancouver, Whistler and Richmond hosted the world for the Winter Olympics. Jordan Armstrong looks back at the biggest international event to hit B.C. since Expo ’86.

