Global News at 10 Saskatoon October 30 2020 8:12pm 01:53 Saskatoon mayoral candidates make push as campaign reaches final leg With the provincial election in the rearview mirror, candidates for Saskatoon’s top job at city hall wasted no time reaching out to voters this week. Saskatoon mayoral candidates make push as campaign reaches final leg <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434207/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434207/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?